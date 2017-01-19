Auto burglary suspect in custody A 17-year-old male from Farmington was identified by the Farmington Police Department's Detective Division. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/19/auto-burglary-suspect-custody/96792528/ FARMINGTON - Farmington police have a suspect in custody in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the area of Barcelona Circle.

