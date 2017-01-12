Arizona woman charged in stabbing at ...

Arizona woman charged in stabbing at Wal-Mart

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

A 33-year-old woman faces charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred at the Wal-Mart on West Main Street. Arizona woman charged in stabbing at Wal-Mart A 33-year-old woman faces charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred at the Wal-Mart on West Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Thu lastgear 7,116
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Wed 8 days remaining 697
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Concerned99999999 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec '16 Me Me 22
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for San Juan County was issued at January 13 at 4:21PM MST

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC