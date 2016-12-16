Wastewater leaking into river in Shiprock An alert regarding the leak was issued by the authority via email at 5:35 p.m. today. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2016/12/16/wastewater-leaking-into-river-shiprock/95540270/ FARMINGTON - A leak into the San Juan River from the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority wastewater treatment system in Shiprock was reported by the agency today, and efforts to repair the leak are underway.

