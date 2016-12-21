Report: Breweries spread to all corners of New Mexico

A recent report by the Department of Workforce Solutions lists nearly four dozen breweries in the state with 25 in Albuquerque, five in Santa Fe and the rest spread from Farmington and Eagle Nest south to Las Cruces and Artesia. The New Mexican reports that the state now ranks 12th per capita nationally for small brewers with 2.3 per 100,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.