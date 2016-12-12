Public hearing will focus on city CDBG projects Farmington will have a public hearing to hear comments about how it has spent Community Development Block Grant funds. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/12/public-hearing-focus-city-cdbg-projects/95338086/ FARMINGTON - The city of Farmington will have a public hearing Tuesday to hear comments about how it has spent Community Development Block Grant funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.