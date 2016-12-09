Price: In marriage, it really is bett...

Price: In marriage, it really is better to give

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

The best marriages are those in which both partners believe bringing joy to someone else is greater than receiving it. Price: In marriage, it really is better to give The best marriages are those in which both partners believe bringing joy to someone else is greater than receiving it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 7 hr Carlita 7,056
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 17 hr 26 days remaining 681
Sexual Dec 17 RezDrunk 2
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec 11 Me Me 22
Director? Dec 10 Question 3
News Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11) Dec 8 Anonymous 36
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC