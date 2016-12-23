PHOTOS: The Live Navajo Nativity enchants visitors | Dec. 23
The Four Corners Home for Children puts on its annual Live Navajo Nativity on Friday at 2103 West Main Street in Farmington. Organizer Kelly Hargrove says 15 children took part in the event, which is in its 32nd year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|57 min
|T rules
|7,070
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Hmmmm
|155
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Dec 24
|26 days remaining
|681
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC