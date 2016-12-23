PHOTOS: The Live Navajo Nativity ench...

PHOTOS: The Live Navajo Nativity enchants visitors | Dec. 23

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

The Four Corners Home for Children puts on its annual Live Navajo Nativity on Friday at 2103 West Main Street in Farmington. Organizer Kelly Hargrove says 15 children took part in the event, which is in its 32nd year.

