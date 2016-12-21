Pedestrian killed crossing street in Farmington

Pedestrian killed crossing street in ...

An early morning crash claimed the life of a Farmington area man Tuesday. Farmington police say that 51-year-old Ricky Long was hit and killed around 6 a.m. when he tried to cross NM 371 south of Farmington.

