Pedestrian killed crossing street in Farmington
An early morning crash claimed the life of a Farmington area man Tuesday. Farmington police say that 51-year-old Ricky Long was hit and killed around 6 a.m. when he tried to cross NM 371 south of Farmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
