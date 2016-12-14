The New Mexico Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign aimed at curbing the over-serving of alcohol to patrons at bars and other establishments around the state. NM launches anti-DWI campaign to curb over-serving SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign aimed at curbing the over-serving of alcohol to patrons at bars and other establishments around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.