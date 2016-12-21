New Mexico Conservation Officers Recognized for Service
SANTA FE, N.M. - - New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers from the Farmington district received recognition for their assistance at Navajo Lake State Park last year. Conservation officers conducted joint patrols with state park rangers in search of alcohol impaired boaters, checked angler licenses and commercial guide equipment and assisted with crowd control throughout the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Stall
|7,073
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Hmmmm
|155
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Dec 24
|26 days remaining
|681
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC