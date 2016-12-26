Man allegedly walked into house, beat occupant
Man allegedly walked into house, beat occupant Scott Tsosie was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly entering a house and fighting with a resident Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/26/man-allegedly-walked-into-house-beat-occupant/95798562/ FARMINGTON - A local man has been charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and criminal trespass, as well as other charges after he allegedly walked into a trailer and struck one of the occupants with the handle of a firearm. Farmington police responded to a call shortly before 8:45 a.m. Nov. 30 at 2300 W. Apache St. where a fight had been reported inside a residence.
