Man allegedly walked into house, beat...

Man allegedly walked into house, beat occupant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Man allegedly walked into house, beat occupant Scott Tsosie was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly entering a house and fighting with a resident Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/26/man-allegedly-walked-into-house-beat-occupant/95798562/ FARMINGTON - A local man has been charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and criminal trespass, as well as other charges after he allegedly walked into a trailer and struck one of the occupants with the handle of a firearm. Farmington police responded to a call shortly before 8:45 a.m. Nov. 30 at 2300 W. Apache St. where a fight had been reported inside a residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 9 hr 19 days remaining 684
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 23 hr justice is just a... 7,081
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
Sexual Dec 17 RezDrunk 2
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec 11 Me Me 22
Director? Dec 10 Question 3
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC