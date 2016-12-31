Filing deadline for college board seats nears The upcoming San Juan College Board election will have two seats up for contention in March. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2016/12/31/filing-deadline-college-board-seats-nears/95982058/ FARMINGTON - The upcoming San Juan College Board election will have two seats up for contention, and both incumbents plan on running for re-election.

