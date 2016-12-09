Farmington man pleads guilty to meth trafficking Rupesh Bhakta, 38, of Farmington allegedly sold about 57 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement agent Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/09/farmington-man-pleads-guilty-meth-trafficking/95202284/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington man has pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

