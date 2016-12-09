Energy expert talks about the future of US Energy
Energy expert talks about the future of US Energy Daniel Fine recently traveled to Washington, D.C. where he was briefed by energy insiders from previous administrations. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/four-corners/2016/12/09/energy-expert-talks-future-us-energy/95213784/ The main message of Fine's presentation was that the U.S. would, very quickly, move away from global energy policies based on combating climate change and toward becoming economically nationalistic.
