ECHO transitions to new executive director The new ECHO Inc. executive director, Alicia Borrego Pierce, took the reins of the organization about three weeks ago. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/15/echo-transitions-new-executive-director/95483890/ Sara Kaynor, the outgoing CEO who led the organization for 27 years, will stay on for six months to help with the transition At left, Sara Kaynor, outgoing executive director of ECHO Inc., stands for a portrait beside the organization's new director, Alicia Borrego Pierce, on Thursday at the organization's administrative office in Farmington.

