City's PUC approves electricity rate ...

City's PUC approves electricity rate increase

There are 7 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled City's PUC approves electricity rate increase.

If passed, residential customers' rates will increase by 7.7 percent over the period of three years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

grinches

Albuquerque, NM

#1 Thursday Dec 15
Maybe the new admin at least will let SS get a cost of living hike to offset local govt greed like this hike, unlike the current admin who let seniors SS get chipped away as fed/state/local govt all say there is no cost of living increases and all is rosy, prices are all coming down, especially energy.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#2 Thursday Dec 15
grinches wrote:
Maybe the new admin at least will let SS get a cost of living hike to offset local govt greed like this hike, unlike the current admin who let seniors SS get chipped away as fed/state/local govt all say there is no cost of living increases and all is rosy, prices are all coming down, especially energy.
www.dsireusa.org and www.bluepacificsolar.com .It's time to take another path for one's energy requirements.
U NO

United States

#3 Thursday Dec 15
grinches wrote:
Maybe the new admin at least will let SS get a cost of living hike to offset local govt greed like this hike, unlike the current admin who let seniors SS get chipped away as fed/state/local govt all say there is no cost of living increases and all is rosy, prices are all coming down, especially energy.
If you can't afford a $5 increase, you should not have retired!

tell it like it is

Bronx, NY

#4 Friday Dec 16
Solarman wrote:
www.dsireusa.org and www.bluepacificsolar.com .It's time to take another path for one's energy requirements.
Same web sites you posted 50 other times on Topix. Get a new Script will
Ya !!!!!

yeahok

Albuquerque, NM

#5 Friday Dec 16
U NO wrote:
<quoted text>
If you can't afford a $5 increase, you should not have retired!
I'm 70 and can't work due to health, I put my 45 yrs of contributions in. You keep working though so you can chip into the FICA pie and maybe when your 70 you might get back some of it.
U NO

United States

#6 Friday Dec 16
yeahok wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm 70 and can't work due to health, I put my 45 yrs of contributions in. You keep working though so you can chip into the FICA pie and maybe when your 70 you might get back some of it.
I am also retired and no longer pay into SS. I did, however, pay the maximum amount for the last 30 years that I worked. After about 7 years I will have recieved ALL my contributions back. so I am not "owed " anything!

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#7 Friday Dec 16
tell it like it is wrote:
<quoted text>
Same web sites you posted 50 other times on Topix. Get a new Script will Ya !!!!!
Ya !!!!!
It's valid information Taasiu, did you click on the links and at least try and read and comprehend what they are saying?

