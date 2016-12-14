City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
There are 7 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled City's PUC approves electricity rate increase. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
City's PUC approves electricity rate increase If passed, residential customers' rates will increase by 7.7 percent over the period of three years. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/14/citys-puc-approves-electricity-rate-increase/95438380/ San Juan Regional Medical Center's solar farm is pictured Monday in Farmington.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 15
Maybe the new admin at least will let SS get a cost of living hike to offset local govt greed like this hike, unlike the current admin who let seniors SS get chipped away as fed/state/local govt all say there is no cost of living increases and all is rosy, prices are all coming down, especially energy.
|
#2 Thursday Dec 15
www.dsireusa.org and www.bluepacificsolar.com .It's time to take another path for one's energy requirements.
|
United States
|
#3 Thursday Dec 15
If you can't afford a $5 increase, you should not have retired!
|
#4 Friday Dec 16
Same web sites you posted 50 other times on Topix. Get a new Script will
Ya !!!!!
|
#5 Friday Dec 16
I'm 70 and can't work due to health, I put my 45 yrs of contributions in. You keep working though so you can chip into the FICA pie and maybe when your 70 you might get back some of it.
|
United States
|
#6 Friday Dec 16
I am also retired and no longer pay into SS. I did, however, pay the maximum amount for the last 30 years that I worked. After about 7 years I will have recieved ALL my contributions back. so I am not "owed " anything!
|
#7 Friday Dec 16
It's valid information Taasiu, did you click on the links and at least try and read and comprehend what they are saying?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|26 days remaining
|681
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|36
|Pearl Habor
|Dec 7
|Dick Berry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC