Amendment speeds up reimbursements for mine spill
Amendment speeds up reimbursements for mine spill Lawmakers say an amendment to the Water Resources Development Act will help communities affected by the mine spill. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2016/12/12/amendment-speeds-up-reimbursements-mine-spill/95348144/ Lawmakers say an approved amendment to the Water Resources Development Act will help communities get reimbursed more quickly for expenses related to the Gold King Mine spill The San Juan River flows near its confluence with the Animas River in Farmington on Aug. 8, 2015, shortly after the Gold King Mine spill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|26 days remaining
|681
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC