Samsung will kill off every Galaxy Note 7 with new update
The South Korean firm plans to remotely disable the charging ability of handsets that were not returned after the official recall in September - rendering them useless. Approximately 97 percent of the devices have been collected since reports surfaced that units were exploding, but thousands of users ignored the warnings and refused to turn theirs in.
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ilovekickboxing, Savage MN
|Jan '17
|Ashley_R
|1
|Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Codyscousin
|78
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Alejandro acevedo has warrents living in your c... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Help
|1
|Does anyone know Jodi Snyder in Farmington MN? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dave
|1
