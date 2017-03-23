Samsung will kill off every Galaxy No...

Samsung will kill off every Galaxy Note 7 with new update

44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The South Korean firm plans to remotely disable the charging ability of handsets that were not returned after the official recall in September - rendering them useless. Approximately 97 percent of the devices have been collected since reports surfaced that units were exploding, but thousands of users ignored the warnings and refused to turn theirs in.

