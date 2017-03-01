House endorses state authority over w...

House endorses state authority over wages, sick leave

2 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The Minnesota House has taken a step toward giving the state sole authority over whether to hike the minimum wage or require sick leave, a move opponents say strips local control from cities in favor of state businesses. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill following hours of debate Thursday, mainly along party lines.

