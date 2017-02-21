They will not dwell in sorrow and pain

They will not dwell in sorrow and pain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Members of Laura Simonson's family speak to the media Friday morning after Steven Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her murder, which occurred Nov. 3, 2013, in a Rochester hotel room. From left are her daughter Emily; her sister, Niki Carlson; daughter Kaylee; son Hunter; ex-husband Troy Simonson; son Ashton; daughter Sarah and daughter JoJo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan '17 Ashley_R 1
News Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Codyscousin 78
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
News In Twin Cities suburbs, women voters' 'struggle... Nov '16 Disappointed 2
Alejandro acevedo has warrents living in your c... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Help 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Farmington, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC