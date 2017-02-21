They will not dwell in sorrow and pain

Members of Laura Simonson's family speak to the media Friday morning after Steven Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her murder, which occurred Nov. 3, 2013, in a Rochester hotel room. From left are her daughter Emily; her sister, Niki Carlson; daughter Kaylee; son Hunter; ex-husband Troy Simonson; son Ashton; daughter Sarah and daughter JoJo.

