Motorcyclist guilty of fatally hitting Army specialist in Scott Co. hit-and-run

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Star Tribune

Jurors on Friday convicted a motorcyclist with a long criminal history of racing down a rural Scott County road, swerving into the wrong lane and fatally striking a Lakeville woman as she stood by the side of the road late at night. Matthew K. Hartley, 34, of Farmington, was found guilty in the hit-and-run case of three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and acquitted on a fourth count addressing whether he was drunk at the time when he killed Mollie Mahowald, 24, an Army specialist, just after bar close on Sept.

