Motorcyclist guilty of fatally hitting Army specialist in Scott Co. hit-and-run

Jurors on Friday convicted a motorcyclist with a long criminal history of racing down a rural Scott County road, swerving into the wrong lane and fatally striking a Lakeville woman as she stood by the side of the road late at night. Matthew K. Hartley, 34, of Farmington, was found guilty in the hit-and-run case of three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and acquitted on a fourth count addressing whether he was drunk at the time when he killed Mollie Mahowald, 24, an Army specialist, just after bar close on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.