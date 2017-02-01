Gophers football's P.J. Fleck shares ...

Gophers football's P.J. Fleck shares details on what went into recruiting class

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: TwinCities

New Minnesota Gophers head football coach, P.J. Fleck speaks after being introduced during a news conference in the Indoor Club Room at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan 6, 2017. After seven minutes of opening comments, new Gophers coach P.J. Fleck launched into biographies on each of the 25 players that signed national letters of intent Wednesday to attend and play football at Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ilovekickboxing, Savage MN Jan 23 Ashley_R 1
News Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Codyscousin 78
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
News Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08) Dec '16 Merican BEYOTCH 61
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
News In Twin Cities suburbs, women voters' 'struggle... Nov '16 Disappointed 2
Alejandro acevedo has warrents living in your c... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Help 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Farmington, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC