Gophers football's P.J. Fleck shares details on what went into recruiting class

New Minnesota Gophers head football coach, P.J. Fleck speaks after being introduced during a news conference in the Indoor Club Room at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan 6, 2017. After seven minutes of opening comments, new Gophers coach P.J. Fleck launched into biographies on each of the 25 players that signed national letters of intent Wednesday to attend and play football at Minnesota.

