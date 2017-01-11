Lawmakers seeks ban on Rochester to Twin Cities high-speed rail funding
A state lawmaker is once again seeking to ban all public funding for a high-speed rail line from Rochester to the Twin Cities. Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, introduced a bill Wednesday to block taxpayer dollars from being spent on the rail line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosemount Cody Casey Stabbing / Family told to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 9
|Codyscousin
|78
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Residents of Inver Grove Heights mobile home pa... (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Merican BEYOTCH
|61
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|In Twin Cities suburbs, women voters' 'struggle...
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|2
|Alejandro acevedo has warrents living in your c... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Help
|1
|Does anyone know Jodi Snyder in Farmington MN? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC