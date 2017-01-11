Lawmakers seeks ban on Rochester to T...

Lawmakers seeks ban on Rochester to Twin Cities high-speed rail funding

A state lawmaker is once again seeking to ban all public funding for a high-speed rail line from Rochester to the Twin Cities. Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, introduced a bill Wednesday to block taxpayer dollars from being spent on the rail line.

