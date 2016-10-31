Vet Who Became Friends With Toddler Neighbor Dies
The World War II veteran who developed a close friendship with his toddler neighbor, and in the process warmed the hearts of many on the internet, has passed away at the age of 91, his family told ABC News today. Erling Kindem rose to viral fame two years ago, after he became best friends with a then 3-year-old neighbor, Emmett Rychner, in Farmington, Minnesota.
