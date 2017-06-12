Massage owner charged with assaulting...

Massage owner charged with assaulting woman

Monday May 15 Read more: WXYZ

The owner of a Farmington massage business has been charged with three counts of 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who has come in for a massage. Police say Con Van Vuong, a 43-year-old Troy man, is not a licenses massage therapist and is actually a registered sex offender, convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault on a 13 to 16-year-old in 2004.

