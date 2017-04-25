'Perfect choice:' Jensen earns Tupper honor TIna Jensen's volunteerism can be felt in a lot of ways around the Farmington/Farmington Hills community. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/25/perfect-choice-jensen-earns-tupper-honor/100856294/ She's been a huge supporter of the Farmington school district, even helping to start the Farmington High School football booster club and the Education Foundation.

