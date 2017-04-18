Burglary suspect escapes in high-speed chase Police say a burglary suspect took police on a chase this past weekend along Five Mile. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/04/18/burglary-suspect-flees-high-speed-chase-livonia/100601686/ Livonia police say they are still on the lookout for a burglary suspect that fled police in a high-speed chase the afternoon of April 15 along Five Mile.

