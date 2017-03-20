OFD Films: Ovie Oghoufo, Notre Dame L...

OFD Films: Ovie Oghoufo, Notre Dame Linebacker Commit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: One Foot Down

Ovie Oghoufo is a 6-foot-3, 207 pound linebacker from Farmington, Mich. He is a three star athlete who committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 18 hr ProfessorKE 22
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mar 24 AMY 223
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13) Mar 8 Chad 4
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Farmington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC