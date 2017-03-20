Imagine - dragons stolen in Livonia h...

Imagine - dragons stolen in Livonia heist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Westland Observer

Imagine - dragons stolen in Livonia heist Police say a man broke into Stingers Exotics Monday morning and stole thousands of dollars worth of lizards. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/03/30/thief-breaks-into-livonia-pet-shop-steals-reptiles/99816062/ One of the pet bearded dragons taken from Stingers Exotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Redford, advice please. Tue Don Juan 6
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Apr 16 Cashier 225
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
News Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15) Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Farmington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC