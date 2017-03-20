Imagine - dragons stolen in Livonia heist Police say a man broke into Stingers Exotics Monday morning and stole thousands of dollars worth of lizards. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/03/30/thief-breaks-into-livonia-pet-shop-steals-reptiles/99816062/ One of the pet bearded dragons taken from Stingers Exotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.