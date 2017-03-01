Highlander Partners buys Hi-Tech
Highlander Partners, L.P., announced today the acquisition of Hi-Tech Industries, Inc. Hi-Tech, based in Farmington, Michigan, is a leading provider of a full line of professional car care product accessories and specialty aerosols to the automotive appearance industry. Hi-Tech will operate through a holding company owned by Highlander that has various investments in automotive appearance and maintenance products.
