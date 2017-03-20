2017 Point Guard Amauri Hardy De-commits from Oklahoma State
New basketball coach Mike Boynton has been busy on the recruiting trail, already offering a 2018 small forward and locking up the commitment of 2017 guard Zack Dawson. Hardy is a 3-star point guard from Farmington, Michigan.
