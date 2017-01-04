Police hunt for clues in disappearance of Michigan woman

Michigan police said Wednesday they are aggressively pursuing leads in the case of a young woman who disappeared one month ago after leaving her job at an insurance company, noting they believe the 28-year-old is a victim of foul play. Danielle Stislicki was last seen around 5 p.m. on December 2, walking out of the Metlife insurance company building where she worked in Southfield, a northern suburb of Detroit.

