Police hunt for clues in disappearanc...

Police hunt for clues in disappearance of Michigan woman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Fox News

Michigan police said Wednesday they are aggressively pursuing leads in the case of a young woman who disappeared one month ago after leaving her job at an insurance company, noting they believe the 28-year-old is a victim of foul play. Danielle Stislicki was last seen around 5 p.m. on December 2, walking out of the Metlife insurance company building where she worked in Southfield, a northern suburb of Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) 14 hr Barbara 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mon Eta357 218
Moving to Redford, advice please. Jan 20 DanPudding 1
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 19 RFLivonia 17
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 18 LookatCranberry 8
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC