Dozens head from Livonia to March for Life in D.C.
Dozens head from Livonia to March for Life in D.C. Several buses left from a parking lot at Madonna University for Washington, D.C. Thursday night. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/01/27/dozens-head-livonia-march-life-dc/97044720/ Fourteen year old Annie Herrmann, of Livonia, stows her gear in the luggage compartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|14 hr
|Wth
|9
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Feb 18
|Larry Steoart
|307
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Moving to Redford, advice please.
|Feb 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC