'Inappropriate contact' leads to assault charge Police: Farmington doctor charged with assault after 'inappropriate contact' with a female patient. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/05/inappropriate-contact-leads-assault-charge/94985024/ Dr. Eliezer Monge, a physician with an office in downtown Farmington, has been charged with assault and battery after having inappropriate and unwanted contact with a female patient, Farmington Public Safety officials said in a statement Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.