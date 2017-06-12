Water advisory now until Wednesday in Livonia
The city said it's waiting to hear from the Great Lakes Water Authority on test results that won't come back until later this week. Boil water advisory will go on until at least Wednesday in Livonia The city said it's waiting to hear from the Great Lakes Water Authority on test results that won't come back until later this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Tue
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC