Total Solar Eclipse Will Make A Partial Appearance In Michigan, Some Residents Plan To Travel

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Clare County Review

Michigan's celestial enthusiasts looking to catch a glimpse of this year's total solar eclipse can now plan their route on the Great American Eclipse website. The site's tools allow users to find the closest location to witness these moments of darkness.

