Source: Assault suspect arrested, cou...

Source: Assault suspect arrested, could be connected to missing woman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Westland Observer

Livonia assault suspect arrested; possible link to Stislicki disappearance A source close to the matter said the man connected with the disappearance of Stislicki was arrested Tuesday. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/06/27/man-connected-danielle-stislicki-disappearance-arrested-livonia-sexual-assault-case/434161001/ A man believed to be connected to the disappearance of Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault case in Livonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mon vilafyyyyy 568
when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st... Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 13 yet another Irving 2
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 9 Izlamistyranny 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News Charges against three doctors in female genital... Jun 3 Adnan 10
Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09) Jun 2 Zoe 47
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC