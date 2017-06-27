Source: Assault suspect arrested, could be connected to missing woman
Livonia assault suspect arrested; possible link to Stislicki disappearance A source close to the matter said the man connected with the disappearance of Stislicki was arrested Tuesday. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/06/27/man-connected-danielle-stislicki-disappearance-arrested-livonia-sexual-assault-case/434161001/ A man believed to be connected to the disappearance of Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault case in Livonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mon
|vilafyyyyy
|568
|when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st...
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC