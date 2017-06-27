Seminar Will Detail Barn Fire Safety & Prevention
Barn owners looking to protect their structures from fire will have an interest in an event next month. The Highland Equestrian Conservancy will hold a Barn Fire Safety Seminar from noon to 3pm on Saturday, July 8th at the Equinox Farm on North Hickory Ridge Road in Highland Township.
