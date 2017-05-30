Schuette: Farmington Hills Man Sentenced to up to 25 Years in Prison...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Jerimiah Moore, 40, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced to 18 months 15 years in prison on 10 counts of Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material and 18 months 25 years in prison on one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. "Any type of child exploitation is an extremely serious crime and the penalties must reflect that," said Schuette.

