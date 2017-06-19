Political roundup: Tax incentive plan...

Political roundup: Tax incentive plan tossed over rumored compromise; and is Line 5 worth the risk?

Friday Jun 23

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard reportedly pulled a series of bills from the floor over rumors Governor Snyder had reached a side-agreement with Democrats in Lansing. Stateside's weekly conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow with Public Sector Consultants, and Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills Governor Rick Snyder wanted a tax incentive package to lure big employers.

