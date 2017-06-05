Political roundup: Foster kids "slipping through the cracks" and sanctuary city ban
The state claims it's gotten better at protecting children in foster care, but allegations of failure to investigate claims of abuse and neglect seem to indicate there's still problems. Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow with Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican state senate majority leader, and Vicki Barnett, a former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic state legislator.
