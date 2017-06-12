Mosque says it didn't pay doctor accused in female genital mutilation case
A mosque in Farmington Hills says allegations it paid the doctor at the center of landmark female genital mutilation case to perform surgeries are lies. Anjuman-e-Najmi Detroit, a mosque attended by Detroit-area Muslims of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra sect, issued a letter demanding the "false claim" be retracted.
