Mosque says it didn't pay doctor accused in female genital mutilation case

Wednesday Jun 14

A mosque in Farmington Hills says allegations it paid the doctor at the center of landmark female genital mutilation case to perform surgeries are lies. Anjuman-e-Najmi Detroit, a mosque attended by Detroit-area Muslims of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra sect, issued a letter demanding the "false claim" be retracted.

