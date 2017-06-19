Michigan's Amerisure Insurance Names Spaude as VP, Finance
Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Amerisure Insurance has promoted Chris Spaude to vice president of finance. In this position, Spaude directly reports to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt Simon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC