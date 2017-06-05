Man stabs himself in parking lot of p...

Man stabs himself in parking lot of popular Frankenmuth destination

Tuesday Read more: WJRT

Turns out, it was a 39 year old Farmington Hills man who had violated probation in a strangulation case out of Oakland County. When officers came back to the car, they say he pulled out a knife, cut his throat and began stabbing himself.

