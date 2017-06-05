Man stabs himself in parking lot of popular Frankenmuth destination
Turns out, it was a 39 year old Farmington Hills man who had violated probation in a strangulation case out of Oakland County. When officers came back to the car, they say he pulled out a knife, cut his throat and began stabbing himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC