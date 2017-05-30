Man drives her car into Jersey Mike's...

Man drives her car into Jersey Mike's sub shop

Friday

Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a car flying through a Jersey Mike's in Farmington Hills near 12 Mile. His co-worker Zoma told us he believes the driver did it on purpose, saying, "He wouldn't get out of the car, and it seemed like he knew everybody in there."

Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 3 hr Jelibean 228
News Charges against three doctors in female genital... Sat Adnan 11
Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09) Jun 2 Zoe 47
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion May 26 Hunter 5
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase May 18 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
