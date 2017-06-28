Mabel Gray names new sommelier and se...

Mabel Gray names new sommelier and service manager

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Detroit News

Mabel Gray names new sommelier and service manager Oakland County restaurant veteran Lindsay Martinik to take over beverage and service duties for the outgoing Rachel Van Til Bringing a concentrated dozen-plus years of fine dining experience to the table, Lindsay Martinik has been named new sommelier and service manager at popular Mabel Gray in Hazel Park. After attending the Oakland Community College culinary studies program for restaurant management, the Farmington Hills native began her service journey under the same roof as Mabel Gray chef James Rigato.

