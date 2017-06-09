In Genital Mutilation Case, AP Buries the Lede, Detroit Paper Only Refers to 'Cutting'

Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported that "A federal prosecutor dropped a bombshell in court Wednesday, telling a federal judge that the government estimates that as many as 100 girls may have had their genitals cut at the hands of a local doctor and her cohorts" in a "historic" case involving female genital mutilation . The Associated Press inexplicably buried this obvious "bombshell" lede in the final sentence of its brief unbylined Wednesday evening dispatch, while the Free Press itself has developed a sudden and troubling reluctance to call FGM by its true name.

