Holocaust Center displays designs of designer trapped by war in Czechoslovakia
"Stitching History From The Holocaust" is on display during regular museum hours through Dec. 29 at the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills. "Stitching History From The Holocaust" is on display through Dec. 29 at the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills.
