Habitual offender sentenced for having child porn

Monday

A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material. Jerimiah Moore, 40, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced to 18 months 15 years in prison on 10 counts of possession child sexually abusive material and 18 months 25 years in prison on one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

