Family waits on news of missing Hills woman
STILL WAITING: Family doing what they can to find missing Hills woman The family of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki is still waiting for word -- any word -- about their daughter. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/22/still-waiting-family-doing-what-they-can-find-missing-hills-woman/417146001/ They're moments when the horror surrounding Danielle's disappearance seep into what they've been trying to make ordinary days, working or shopping or going to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Farmington Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 13
|yet another Irving
|2
|The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests
|Jun 9
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jun 5
|Jelibean
|228
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC