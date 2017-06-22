Family waits on news of missing Hills woman

STILL WAITING: Family doing what they can to find missing Hills woman The family of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki is still waiting for word -- any word -- about their daughter. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/22/still-waiting-family-doing-what-they-can-find-missing-hills-woman/417146001/ They're moments when the horror surrounding Danielle's disappearance seep into what they've been trying to make ordinary days, working or shopping or going to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.