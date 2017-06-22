Family waits on news of missing Hills...

Family waits on news of missing Hills woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Westland Observer

STILL WAITING: Family doing what they can to find missing Hills woman The family of missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki is still waiting for word -- any word -- about their daughter. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/22/still-waiting-family-doing-what-they-can-find-missing-hills-woman/417146001/ They're moments when the horror surrounding Danielle's disappearance seep into what they've been trying to make ordinary days, working or shopping or going to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 13 yet another Irving 2
News The latest on tomorrowa s Islamophobic protests Jun 9 Izlamistyranny 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jun 5 Jelibean 228
News Charges against three doctors in female genital... Jun 3 Adnan 10
Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09) Jun 2 Zoe 47
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion May 26 Hunter 5
See all Farmington Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Hills Forum Now

Farmington Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Farmington Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC